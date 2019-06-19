Breaking News

Whitey Bulger's longtime girlfriend moved out of prison to a halfway house

By Pierre Meilhan and Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 8:29 PM ET, Wed June 19, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

For years, the FBI&#39;s most-wanted fugitive -- James &quot;Whitey&quot; Bulger -- and his girlfriend Catherine Greig lived as &quot;Charlie and Carol Gasko&quot; in a palm-tree-lined oceanside apartment near Los Angeles before their capture in 2011. Here, illustrations of Bulger&#39;s and Greig&#39;s possible likenesses are displayed at a news conference in 2004.
Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding
For years, the FBI's most-wanted fugitive -- James "Whitey" Bulger -- and his girlfriend Catherine Greig lived as "Charlie and Carol Gasko" in a palm-tree-lined oceanside apartment near Los Angeles before their capture in 2011. Here, illustrations of Bulger's and Greig's possible likenesses are displayed at a news conference in 2004.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
An FBI handout shows various images of Bulger, who became one of America&#39;s most-wanted men after fleeing in 1995 before an impending indictment on racketeering charges.
Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding
An FBI handout shows various images of Bulger, who became one of America's most-wanted men after fleeing in 1995 before an impending indictment on racketeering charges.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Bulger, left, walks with his onetime friend and confidant Kevin Weeks in Boston in 1994. Weeks later turned on his former boss. In 2000, Weeks led police to the bodies of eight alleged Bulger victims buried around Boston.
Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding
Bulger, left, walks with his onetime friend and confidant Kevin Weeks in Boston in 1994. Weeks later turned on his former boss. In 2000, Weeks led police to the bodies of eight alleged Bulger victims buried around Boston.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Special agent Barry Mawn and U.S. Attorney General Donald Stern hold a news conference naming Bulger to the FBI&#39;s Most Wanted List in August 1999. After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger and Greig were captured in California.
Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding
Special agent Barry Mawn and U.S. Attorney General Donald Stern hold a news conference naming Bulger to the FBI's Most Wanted List in August 1999. After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger and Greig were captured in California.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
The top corner third-floor apartment, upper left, is where Bulger and Greig were arrested June 22, 2011, in Santa Monica, California. The two were arrested without incident, the FBI said. Bulger was the leader of the Winter Hill Gang when he fled in January 1995 after being tipped by a former Boston FBI agent that he was about to be indicted.
Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding
The top corner third-floor apartment, upper left, is where Bulger and Greig were arrested June 22, 2011, in Santa Monica, California. The two were arrested without incident, the FBI said. Bulger was the leader of the Winter Hill Gang when he fled in January 1995 after being tipped by a former Boston FBI agent that he was about to be indicted.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Inside the couple&#39;s two-bedroom apartment as well as another location, FBI agents found assault rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun, many semi-automatic pistols and revolvers, a silencer, a derringer pistol, multiple hunting knives and bundles of cash.
Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding
Inside the couple's two-bedroom apartment as well as another location, FBI agents found assault rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun, many semi-automatic pistols and revolvers, a silencer, a derringer pistol, multiple hunting knives and bundles of cash.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Bulger was the head of a South Boston Irish gang before he went on the lam in 1995. He was sentenced to two life sentences in November 2013.
Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding
Bulger was the head of a South Boston Irish gang before he went on the lam in 1995. He was sentenced to two life sentences in November 2013.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Greig, longtime partner of Bulger, was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding
Greig, longtime partner of Bulger, was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Spectators and press crowd in front of the John Joseph Moakley courthouse in Boston as Bulger and Greig arrive for arraignment on June 24, 2011.
Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding
Spectators and press crowd in front of the John Joseph Moakley courthouse in Boston as Bulger and Greig arrive for arraignment on June 24, 2011.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Bulger and Greig are shown during their arraignment in this 2011 courtroom sketch.
Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding
Bulger and Greig are shown during their arraignment in this 2011 courtroom sketch.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Greig Bulger 5Greig Bulger 2Greig Bulger 3bulger fbi RESTRICTEDwhitey bulger apartment RESTRICTEDwhitey bulger guns evidence 0101 whitey bulger 13 whitey bulgerGreig Bulger 9Greig Bulger 10

(CNN)Catherine Greig, the longtime girlfriend of late mobster and convicted killer James "Whitey" Bulger, has been moved to community confinement, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Wednesday.

Greig, 68, was previously held at the Waseca federal correctional institution, a low-security prison, in Minnesota. She is now being held at a halfway house overseen by the Bureau of Prisons' Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office.
Whitey Bulger&#39;s girlfriend gets more jail time in contempt case
Whitey Bulger's girlfriend gets more jail time in contempt case
She is serving an eight-year sentence for helping Bulger avoid police and is scheduled to be released next year in July, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Officials did not provide the exact location of the community where Greig was relocated. RRM oversees individuals located in Massachusetts, where Bulger, who was a leader of South Boston's Winter HIll gang, committed most of his crimes between the 1970s and 1990s. The gang was the preeminent Irish-American crime syndicate in the Boston area.
    Whitey Bulger met a violent end after a lifetime of brutality
    Whitey Bulger met a violent end after a lifetime of brutality
    Greig's sister, Margaret McCusker, told CNN affiliate WBZ-TV that she is looking "to getting to know her all over again." She added that she feels bad for Bulger's victim's families but that her sister "wasn't the cause of that."
    Read More
    "We don't choose the people we fall in love with," McCusker said. "It just happens she was faithful to him."
      The BOP says "it contracts with residential reentry centers, also known as halfway houses, to provide assistance to inmates who are nearing release."
      Bulger fled Boston in late 1994 and remained a fugitive until he and Greig were captured in Santa Monica, California, in 2011. Bulger was killed in a federal prison in West Virginia last year, hours after he was transferred from a facility in Florida. He was 89.

      CNN's Mark Morales contributed to this report.