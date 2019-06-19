Whitey Bulger's longtime girlfriend moved out of prison to a halfway house

Photos: Whitey Bulger in hiding For years, the FBI's most-wanted fugitive -- James "Whitey" Bulger -- and his girlfriend Catherine Greig lived as "Charlie and Carol Gasko" in a palm-tree-lined oceanside apartment near Los Angeles before their capture in 2011. Here, illustrations of Bulger's and Greig's possible likenesses are displayed at a news conference in 2004. Hide Caption 1 of 10

An FBI handout shows various images of Bulger, who became one of America's most-wanted men after fleeing in 1995 before an impending indictment on racketeering charges.

Bulger, left, walks with his onetime friend and confidant Kevin Weeks in Boston in 1994. Weeks later turned on his former boss. In 2000, Weeks led police to the bodies of eight alleged Bulger victims buried around Boston.

Special agent Barry Mawn and U.S. Attorney General Donald Stern hold a news conference naming Bulger to the FBI's Most Wanted List in August 1999. After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger and Greig were captured in California.

The top corner third-floor apartment, upper left, is where Bulger and Greig were arrested June 22, 2011, in Santa Monica, California. The two were arrested without incident, the FBI said. Bulger was the leader of the Winter Hill Gang when he fled in January 1995 after being tipped by a former Boston FBI agent that he was about to be indicted.

Inside the couple's two-bedroom apartment as well as another location, FBI agents found assault rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun, many semi-automatic pistols and revolvers, a silencer, a derringer pistol, multiple hunting knives and bundles of cash.

Bulger was the head of a South Boston Irish gang before he went on the lam in 1995. He was sentenced to two life sentences in November 2013.

Greig, longtime partner of Bulger, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Spectators and press crowd in front of the John Joseph Moakley courthouse in Boston as Bulger and Greig arrive for arraignment on June 24, 2011.