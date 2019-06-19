Canadian man sentenced to 26 years for orchestrating suicide attack on US troops

(CNN) A Canadian man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for conspiring to kill five US soldiers in Iraq in a 2009 suicide attack.

Faruq Khalil Muhammad 'Isa was a resident of Edmonton, Canada, and a member of a multinational network that helped those hoping to carry out suicide bombings travel to Iraq, according to the Department of Justice.

On April 10, 2009, a convoy of five vehicles carrying US soldiers was outside the Forward Operating Base Marez in Iraq when a dump truck, under fire by Iraqi guards, breached the checkpoint, passed four vehicles and detonated next to the fifth.

The blast left a 60-foot-deep crater about 50 yards outside of the base's entrance.

The explosion killed several Iraqi citizens as well as five soldiers: Sgt. Edward Forrest Jr., PFC Bryce E. Gautier, Sgt. FC Bryan E. Hall, Cpl. Jason G. Pautsch and Staff Sgt. Gary L. Woods.

