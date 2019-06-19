Can Trump's economy last?

(CNN) President Donald Trump warned a few days ago that if he isn't reelected the economy will crash, a scary prediction that drives home the supreme confidence he has in his own tough-talking madman theory of leadership.

Is it a prediction, a warning or a promise?

"I think people read these statements the wrong way. He isn't making an analytical prediction about the stock market. He is making a threat: Vote for me or I will burn it to the ground," tweeted the economist Austan Goolsbee, who chaired the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama.

He isn't making an analytical prediction about the stock market. He is making a threat: vote for me or I will burn it to the ground. https://t.co/XrJ3w8QpYs — Austan Goolsbee (@Austan_Goolsbee) June 15, 2019

It would certainly be a hard switch from Trump, with his tariffs and his ultimatums, to someone else. The confidence the President has in his own gut is not hurt by the fact that he has not yet gotten burned for setting fires he'd like to take credit for putting out.

But there are fires aplenty he'll need to tend to, all of which could impact the economy, which is the centerpiece of his reelection campaign.