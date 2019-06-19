Sen. Tim Scott supports McConnell on not paying reparations for slavery

(CNN) Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only African American Republican senator, told CNN on Wednesday that he agrees with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that reparations are not a "realistic path forward" because it's just too complicated to figure out who to compensate.

"There is no question that slavery is a scourge on the history of America," Scott said. "The question is, are reparations a realistic path forward? The answer is no. The fact is if you just try to unscramble that egg to figure out who are we compensating, who's actually paying for it and who was here in 1865?"

He added, "I think you start seeing a formula that (it) is impossible to unscramble that egg. So I think it's a nonstarter."

Asked about McConnell's assertion that the country was making progress on race relations, as illustrated by the election of Barack Obama as the first African American president, Scott said, "That's not as relevant to me on the issue of reparations."

"Reparations has nothing to do with whether you elect a black president or not. That's a whole different conversation," he said. "Reparations are about what happened in the past, not what's happening in the present. That's my theory."

Read More