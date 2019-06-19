Washington (CNN) State Department official Andrea Thompson, who is in charge of arms control negotiations with Russia, failed to disclose her connections to the former boyfriend of convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Thompson and her husband had ties to Paul Erickson, a GOP operative and Butina's former boyfriend , that she did not disclose to her superiors or to Congress during her confirmation process, the Post reports.

Erickson officiated at the wedding of Thompson and her husband, David Gillian, a former senior Australian army officer, three administration officials and Erickson's lawyer confirmed to the Post.

At the time of the wedding, in June 2017, Thompson was serving as national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, the Post reports.

Federal officials allege that Erickson stole $100,000 from Gillian four months before the wedding, the Post reports, citing FBI and court documents.

