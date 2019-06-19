Polls: Warren rising, but Biden tops in perceived electability

(CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren moved up to a second-place tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders nationally, but both remain behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who also tops the list of who people think would beat President Donald Trump, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.

In another poll, Biden leads the Democratic field at 30%, followed by Sanders at 15%, and Warren at 10%, according to a Suffolk/USA Today poll released Wednesday.

The Monmouth poll found Biden is currently leading others in the primary, with 32% support from Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, followed by 15% for Warren and 14% for Sanders. Warren has moved up five percentage points from Monmouth's May poll, and Sanders moved down one point.

Biden is winning the perceived electability game, according to Monmouth. Biden scores a 7.7 among Democratic voters when asked the likelihood the potential nominee could beat Trump next year (with 0 meaning he would definitely lose to Trump and 10 he would definitely defeat Trump). Sanders and Warren follow with scores of 6.5 and 6.4.

When asked about Democrats in 2020, most people are "excited" to see Biden run (51% of Democrat and Democratic-leaning independent voters), followed by 41% for Sanders. Despite Sen. Kamala Harris' consistent placement as fourth or fifth in polling, she took third on excitement. Two in five were "excited" to see her run, just a few points higher than Warren (37%).

