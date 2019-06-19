Graham, Durbin seek way forward on immigration compromise

Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, have teamed up to find a way forward on an immigration compromise to change the country's asylum laws .

The bipartisan duo is working alongside the President's son-in-law and senior White House aide Jared Kushner, who met with the lawmakers Tuesday.

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had planned to move his bill out of committee Thursday, but told reporters Wednesday he'd delay the mark-up in an attempt to find common ground with Durbin, the Democratic whip.

"I feel we need to try," Graham said. "(Durbin's) asked to try and we'll try."

"We're trying to find some common ground to deal with the problem I described," Graham said. "What I want to do is lengthen the time to process a small child unit claim and to change the asylum laws so you have to apply in your home country or Mexico to stop the flow to the country."

"(Graham) had a chance to pass a Republican version of this bill on border policy, asylum policy, but I appealed to him and said that is going nowhere in the House, we need something that is bipartisan out of the Senate to really get this done in a bipartisan fashion," Durbin said Wednesday.

Durbin said he and Graham will be working over the next "week or two to come up with bipartisan language."

"I am hopeful, but I am not sure it is going to work," Durbin said.