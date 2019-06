Graham, Durbin seek way forward on immigration compromise

Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, have teamed up to find a way forward on an immigration compromise to change the country's asylum laws.

The bipartisan duo is working alongside the President's son-in-law and senior White House aide Jared Kushner, who met with the lawmakers Tuesday.

The effort to overhaul the country's asylum laws marks the latest breakthrough between Republicans and Democrats as they seek to remedy a growing crisis at the southern border . On Wednesday, the Senate Appropriations Committee advanced a bipartisan, $4.6 billion border supplemental bill to fund housing for unaccompanied minors and pay for transportation and other resources at the border.

Graham had unveiled his own plan to change the country's asylum laws in May that would have required migrants to apply for asylum in their home countries or in Mexico. Graham's plan also increased the amount of time migrant children be kept in custody from 20 days to 100 days and eased restrictions for officials to deport unaccompanied minors back to Central America.

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had planned to move his bill out of committee Thursday, but told reporters Wednesday he'd delay the mark-up in an attempt to find common ground with Durbin, the Democratic whip.

