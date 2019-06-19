Is KAG the new MAGA?

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump was in his prime on Tuesday night. Speaking to thousands of MAGA-hatted supporters from the center of an arena in Orlando, Trump officially launched his reelection bid.

He didn't put forth any new policy proposals, but he vowed to keep on fighting and keep on winning, and to protect his supporters from the Democrats who want to destroy the country (in his words).

Trump also literally audience-tested his latest campaign slogan, asking the crowd to cheer for one of two options to determine what his 2020 slogan would be: "Make American Great Again" or "Keep America Great."

The loudest cheers would determine his pick.

And even though it doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, "Keep America Great" prevailed

