Elizabeth Warren's rise opens a new chapter in the progressive primary

(CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders has company in the rapidly escalating race-within-a-race to lead the progressive wing in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary: Sen. Elizabeth Warren .

Warren's uptick has complicated Sanders' efforts to cast himself as the Democratic left's foil to former Vice President Joe Biden, the unapologetic moderate and early polling leader in a sprawling, 23-candidate field.

And her rise also muddies Sanders' path to the nomination. For most voters, there isn't much clear space between them on the major policy questions dominating debate within the party. And even among progressive activists, the places where Sanders and Warren split can appear trifling in contrast to Biden's "return to normalcy" message.

Increasing support for Warren has also provided a new opportunity for the anti-Sanders crowd, worried over his calls for "political revolution," to criticize him, while openly discussing the Massachusetts senator in a different light. Jim Kessler, a co-founder of the centrist think thank Third Way, tweeted favorably about her recent plan to aid minority entrepreneurs.

In an interview with CNN, Kessler praised Warren's campaign as "policy rich" and criticized Sanders' speech defending democratic socialism.

Warren's proposals are "within the lines of Democratic policies. They're not democratic socialist policies. They're within the lines of a candidate who says she's a capitalist," Kessler said. "Our view is that it passes that test overall."

Third Way's friendly words, which also featured in a Politico report early Wednesday, caught the attention of the Sanders campaign. A few hours after the story began to circulate, campaign manager Faiz Shakir tweeted out a familiar criticism of the group.

"Third Way's approach antagonizes no one, stands up to nobody and changes nothing," Shakir wrote, echoing a comment Sanders made 10 days ago in Iowa about his moderate rivals. "This is a Washington think tank that takes Wall Street money, so if @ThirdWayTweet is the opposition to @BernieSanders' campaign, which is leading Trump in poll after poll, we welcome the contrast."

About an hour later, Sanders himself chimed in, tweeting a link to the initial report and commenting: "The cat is out of the bag. The corporate wing of the Democratic Party is publicly 'anybody but Bernie.' They know our progressive agenda of Medicare for All, breaking up big banks, taking on drug companies and raising wages is the real threat to the billionaire class."

The centrist group's stamp of modest approval for Warren offers new credibility to a narrative that has been tossed around among progressives since the early days of her campaign -- the idea that, by effectively running slightly to Sanders' right, she could end up providing a more comfortable option for Democrats who, even as they want to push left, might be uneasy with some of Sanders' more radical views.

But there is also peril here for Warren. Progressives have a long-running feud with Third Way and similar centrist groups. Kessler's complimentary words offer Sanders an opportunity to amplify differences between the two candidates without lodging the kind of direct, and potentially self-defeating, attacks that he has so far avoided.

It's no secret that Democrats widely fear a slash-and-burn primary that hobbles the eventual nominee ahead of a general election showdown with President Donald Trump. But some progressives carry parallel concerns -- specifically, that a hard rift between Warren and Sanders could ultimately undermine their respective bids to run down Biden, while doing untold damage to a movement both have done so much to shape and advance.

Warren's campaign on Wednesday played down the polls and talked up her campaign infrastructure.

"We don't pay much attention to the polls," a senior campaign aide told CNN. "They will go up and down throughout the race and focusing on the daily headline, tweet, or cable news chatter is not a recipe for long term success. Every day we are building an organization, talking about problems facing the country, and Elizabeth's solutions for big structural change."

Sanders and his top aides have repeatedly sidestepped direct questions about Warren, noting accurately that most progressive voters don't view the primary as a binary choice between the two, while trying to keep the focus on a larger picture -- one that shows Sanders handily beating Trump, by about the same percentages as Biden, in a head-to-head matchup. Warren also leads Trump in similar matchups, but by narrower margins.

In an email memo to supporters on Monday, Shakir touted "our strong grassroots campaign" while listing and analyzing a "spate of polls" he said underscored the strength of Sanders' base and his "solidified" place "as the candidate in the strongest position to defeat Donald Trump in the general election."