Brendan Buck was chief communications adviser to former House speaker Paul Ryan and, before that, press secretary to former House speaker John Boehner. He is currently a partner at Seven Letter, a communications and public affairs firm. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

By now, the plot feels familiar: The deadline to raise the debt limit approaches, and with it comes the knot in your stomach. The warnings from the Treasury secretary that you are running out of time grow more frequent and more urgent. The debt limit must be raised, somehow, but no one knows exactly how or when it will. The politics will be brutal; inaction, however, would be far worse.

Debt limit season is here again.

The United States is quickly approaching the legal limit on how much the Treasury can borrow to finance the nation's budget deficit and pay the bills. Without congressional action to increase the debt limit soon, the government will, at best, be unable to fund government programs. At worst, the United States could default on its debt, potentially triggering an economic crash.

As the cycle starts anew, we should ask ourselves: How many more times will we sit through this?

The answer should be none. Congress should not raise the debt limit this summer; it should eliminate it.

The debt limit has not just outlived its usefulness. It has become a pointless danger. In recent years, debt limit increases have routinely had to be attached to unrelated bills, tying the full faith and credit of the United States to lawmakers' ability to sort out other partisan squabbles. We've always avoided crisis, but a single failure could be catastrophic.

It's true that the debt limit periodically shines a light on our nation's unresolved and urgent spending problem. But the debt limit itself does nothing to solve it. Contrary to popular misconception, it has no relation to the level of government spending, and it has no bearing on the size of the deficit. Increasing the debt limit simply allows the United States to borrow more money so it can meet obligations already incurred, including for accounts that are on autopilot like Medicare, Social Security and veterans' health programs.

Lawmakers have long debated the risks that come with hitting the debt limit. But even some of the most ardent conservatives in Congress have privately conceded that the result wouldn't be good.

The 2011 debt limit deal was a major triumph at the time. But the "super committee" it created to rein in entitlement spending ultimately failed to reach an agreement, even when it meant triggering deep cuts to the military and other essential programs. Congress has since needed to act three times to undo them

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has responsibly tried to hatch an agreement on a fourth package to once again prevent those scheduled budget cuts. But hope for any quick deal evaporated last month following a spontaneous skirmish between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

That kind of volatility and discord is exactly why the debt limit needs to go. And with a Democratic majority in the House and a Republican president who has proudly embraced debt, the political dynamics may never be better than now to do it.

The politics of abandoning the debt limit would still be thorny. Votes simply to raise the limit are perfect fodder for 30-second campaign attack ads. The pressure is so great that many first-time candidates are forced to pledge never to increase it. That's why any plan to scrap it should be paired with something to help make the medicine go down, such as budget reforms to actually change how we spend money — offering a win for conservatives while bringing an end to the threat of default.

The 2011 debt deal, for all its intrigue, feels like a product of bygone era. Boehner challenged President Obama to cut a dollar of spending for every dollar increased in the debt limit. The back-and-forth was exhilarating, and went on for months. Boehner and Obama's secret meetings gave way to dueling televised addresses to the nation, and ultimately a deal that met this Boehner standard. The saga had enough drama for Bob Woodward to write an entire book about it.

But the frenzy belied an undercurrent of calm, rooted in the belief that these two leaders would never allow us to tailspin into an economy-wrecking default. Given the direction of o