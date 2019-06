Brendan Buck was chief communications adviser to former House speaker Paul Ryan and, before that, press secretary to former House speaker John Boehner. He is currently a partner at Seven Letter, a communications and public affairs firm. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

By now, the plot feels familiar: The deadline to raise the debt limit approaches, and with it comes the knot in your stomach. The warnings from the Treasury secretary that you are running out of time grow more frequent and more urgent. The debt limit must be raised, somehow, but no one knows exactly how or when it will. The politics will be brutal; inaction, however, would be far worse.

Debt limit season is here again.

The United States is quickly approaching the legal limit on how much the Treasury can borrow to finance the nation's budget deficit and pay the bills. Without congressional action to increase the debt limit soon, the government will, at best, be unable to fund government programs. At worst, the United States could default on its debt, potentially triggering an economic crash.

Eight years ago, as press secretary to then-House speaker John Boehner, I had a front row seat to one of the most dramatic and significant bipartisan policy negotiations of the last two decades, concluding with a landmark deal to raise the debt limit and cut trillions in spending at the same time. That deal, collapsing several times along the way, came just two days before the critical deadline. And I was there for the seven debt limit increases since that one, with Boehner and later as a senior adviser to then-speaker Paul Ryan, each accompanied by its own unique drama.

As the cycle starts anew, we should ask ourselves: How many more times will we sit through this?

Read More