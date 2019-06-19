Elderly woman seriously injured in William and Kate convoy crash

(CNN) An elderly woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a police convoy escorting Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess have been in contact with the woman, Kensington Palace said, after she was taken to hospital following an incident with a police motorbike involved in the convoy.

The couple were on their way to Windsor for a chapel service when the incident occurred in Richmond, west London, on Monday afternoon.

"At around 12:50hrs on Monday, 17 June, a marked police motorbike was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Upper Richmond Road, Richmond," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"The woman, believed to be in her 80s, has been taken to hospital for treatment where she remains. Her next of kin have been informed," the statement added.

