(CNN) Xi Jinping has departed Beijing for Pyongyang, a historic trip that marks the first time a Chinese leader has traveled to North Korea in 14 years.

He left the Chinese capital Thursday morning with his wife and several key aides, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, top diplomat Yang Jiechi, and key economic adviser He Lifeng, according to Chinese state media.

Xi will spend two days in the North Korean capital with leader Kim Jong Un , in what is expected to be a largely symbolic affair.

In an opinion piece published Wednesday in North Korea's state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun, Xi wrote that he hopes to use the visit to "engrave a new chapter of the traditional friendship" between the two countries. Though Xi has written for foreign media ahead of visits to other countries, it's rare for North Korea's state-controlled media to publish something from a foreign head of state.

The visit is a coup for Kim, whose regime is believed to have sought a visit from Chinese leadership for some time. Kim invited Xi to Pyongyang in March 2018, after the North Korean leader's first trip to Beijing.

Read More