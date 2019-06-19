(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- Three Russians and a Ukrainian will face murder charges in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in eastern Ukraine, international investigators said. The crash killed 298 people.
-- Take a look at a fact check of false statements by President Donald Trump as he formally launched his reelection campaign with a 76-minute speech at a Florida rally.
-- Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of a "deliberate, premeditated execution," a UN expert says in the first independent investigation into his death.
-- Hope Hicks returned Washington to testify in a closed-door congressional interview. She was once the President's closest West Wing confidante, but now sources say their relationship has changed.
-- Two 14-year old boys have been found guilty in the murder of a schoolgirl in Ireland. After a six-week trial, a jury deliberated for 14 hours and 25 minutes before returning its verdict, Britain's Press Association news agency reported.
-- Bella Thorne scolded Whoopi Goldberg after "The View" co-host criticized the actress for taking intimate photos of herself. Thorne shared nude photos of herself on Twitter after she said a hacker threatened her with them.
-- An elderly woman was seriously injured after being hit by a police convoy escorting Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
-- Hershey's Take5 candy bar is getting a makeover. Sneak a peek at the new packaging.
-- Astronomers discovered two new planets that could support life. Find out where they are.