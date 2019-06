(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Three Russians and a Ukrainian will face murder charges in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in eastern Ukraine, international investigators said. The crash killed 298 people.

-- Take a look at a fact check of false statements by President Donald Trump as he formally launched his reelection campaign with a 76-minute speech at a Florida rally .

-- Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of a " deliberate, premeditated execution, " a UN expert says in the first independent investigation into his death.

-- Hope Hicks returned Washington to testify in a closed-door congressional interview. She was once the President's closest West Wing confidante, but now sources say their relationship has changed.

-- Two 14-year old boys have been found guilty in the murder of a schoolgirl in Ireland. After a six-week trial, a jury deliberated for 14 hours and 25 minutes before returning its verdict, Britain's Press Association news agency reported.

-- Bella Thorne scolded Whoopi Goldberg after "The View" co-host criticized the actress for taking intimate photos of herself. Thorne shared nude photos of herself on Twitter after she said a hacker threatened her with them.