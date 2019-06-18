NASA releases new image of an impact crater on the surface of Mars

(CNN) A new image of the Red Planet features some other colors.

NASA has spotted a new impact crater on the surface of Mars, and scientists have released an image of it showing some blue and purple.

The impact exposed the darker material beneath the planet's characteristic reddish dust, according to the HiRISE Camera website that released the image.

The blue could indicate water ice on Mars

Veronica Bray, HiRISE team member and University of Arizona scientist, said the blue area could potentially indicate "water ice."

