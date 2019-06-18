Hyenas roamed the Arctic during the last ice age. Their teeth tell the tale.

(CNN) Though today hyenas are often found stalking the African savannas and deserts, these predators once lived in a very different part of the world.

A study published Tuesday in journal "Open Quaternary" confirmed scientist's suspicions that hyenas roamed the Arctic during the last ice age.

The study examined two fossil teeth that belonged to the Chasmaporthetes, an extinct genus of hyenas that's also known as the "hunting or running hyena."

Most of the hyena fossil record before this find has been rooted in Europe, Asia or Africa. Though hyena fossils have been found in North America, they were largely located in the southern United States.

"Our study is the first time we were able to demonstrate these hyenas were indeed living up there (in the Arctic)," says University at Buffalo biologist Jack Tseng, the lead author of the study.

