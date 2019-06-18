This steer's nearly 11-foot horns just broke a Guinness World Record

(CNN) A Texas longhorn from Alabama has broken the Guinness World Record for longest horns, measuring nearly 11 feet from tip to tip.

The 7-year-old steer, named Poncho Via, had his record breaking measurement -- 10 feet, 7.4 inches long -- confirmed on May 8 in his hometown of Goodwater, Alabama, according to a news release from Guinness World Records

The former record holder, a Texas longhorn named Sato, had a horn spread of 10 feet, 6.3 inches, when measured in September, according to Guinness World Records.

The Pope family, who has had Poncho since he was six months old, realized they could have a record-breaker on their hands when they noticed a few years ago that his horns were growing out and not curving up like other longhorns, the release said.

Poncho enjoys a brush while Jeral Pope keeps a check on his horns.

Poncho has become quite popular in the community, his owner Jeral Pope told Guinness.

Read More