Feds seize more than 16 tons of cocaine at Philadelphia terminal

(CNN) Federal authorities seized about 16½ tons of cocaine Tuesday from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal in Philadelphia, prosecutors said.

Members of the ship's crew were arrested and federally charged. The investigation is ongoing, said a tweet form US Attorney's Office for Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

It's the largest seizure in the district's history, the office said.

A kilogram of cocaine sells for about $28,000, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime's 2016 estimate. At that price, sold by the kilo, the drugs would be worth more than $419 million.

Read More