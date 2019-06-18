Breaking News

NASA's 'loneliest man'? Far from it: Astronaut Michael Collins on the 'cathedral' of Apollo 11

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 4:09 AM ET, Tue June 18, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin &quot;Buzz&quot; Aldrin salutes the American flag on the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Aldrin was the second man to ever step foot on the lunar surface. The first was Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11&#39;s mission commander.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin salutes the American flag on the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969. Aldrin was the second man to ever step foot on the lunar surface. The first was Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11's mission commander.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Apollo 11&#39;s crew is pictured in May 1969, the month before the launch. From left are Armstrong, Michael Collins and Aldrin. Collins piloted the command module that orbited the moon while Armstrong and Aldrin spent time on the surface.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
Apollo 11's crew is pictured in May 1969, the month before the launch. From left are Armstrong, Michael Collins and Aldrin. Collins piloted the command module that orbited the moon while Armstrong and Aldrin spent time on the surface.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Apollo 11 was launched into space by a Saturn V rocket on July 16, 1969.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
Apollo 11 was launched into space by a Saturn V rocket on July 16, 1969.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Former US President Lyndon B. Johnson and then-Vice President Spiro Agnew were among those watching the launch at Florida&#39;s Kennedy Space Center.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
Former US President Lyndon B. Johnson and then-Vice President Spiro Agnew were among those watching the launch at Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
It took the crew 76 hours to travel 240,000 miles from the Earth to the moon.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
It took the crew 76 hours to travel 240,000 miles from the Earth to the moon.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
The Apollo 11 spacecraft consisted of a command module, Columbia, and a lunar module, Eagle. This photo, taken from the Eagle lunar module, shows the Columbia command module pulling away near the lunar surface.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
The Apollo 11 spacecraft consisted of a command module, Columbia, and a lunar module, Eagle. This photo, taken from the Eagle lunar module, shows the Columbia command module pulling away near the lunar surface.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Armstrong works outside the Eagle module shortly after becoming the first man to step foot on the lunar surface. There aren&#39;t that many photos of Armstrong on the moon. That&#39;s because he was the one taking most of the photos.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
Armstrong works outside the Eagle module shortly after becoming the first man to step foot on the lunar surface. There aren't that many photos of Armstrong on the moon. That's because he was the one taking most of the photos.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Fans attending a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game cheer after it was announced that the Eagle had made a safe lunar landing on July 20, 1969.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
Fans attending a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game cheer after it was announced that the Eagle had made a safe lunar landing on July 20, 1969.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Armstrong is pictured aboard the Eagle just after the historic moonwalk. As Armstrong lowered himself to the surface, people watching around the world heard him call it &quot;one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.&quot; Armstrong later said he had intended to say &quot;a man&quot; and thought he had. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2013/06/04/tech/armstrong-quote/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Numerous studies have been carried out over the years&lt;/a&gt; to discover whether he had indeed uttered that one little sound. Either way, his intention was clear.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
Armstrong is pictured aboard the Eagle just after the historic moonwalk. As Armstrong lowered himself to the surface, people watching around the world heard him call it "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Armstrong later said he had intended to say "a man" and thought he had. Numerous studies have been carried out over the years to discover whether he had indeed uttered that one little sound. Either way, his intention was clear.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
A view of Earth appears over the lunar horizon as Apollo 11&#39;s command module comes into view of the moon.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
A view of Earth appears over the lunar horizon as Apollo 11's command module comes into view of the moon.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. He and Armstrong spent a little over two hours collecting rock samples and data near the moon&#39;s Sea of Tranquility region. They also left behind a plaque signed by all three crew members and President Richard Nixon. The plaque reads: &quot;Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon, July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind.&quot;
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. He and Armstrong spent a little over two hours collecting rock samples and data near the moon's Sea of Tranquility region. They also left behind a plaque signed by all three crew members and President Richard Nixon. The plaque reads: "Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon, July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind."
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Aldrin&#39;s family and friends watch the mission from his home in Texas. Aldrin&#39;s wife, Joan, is in the polka-dot shirt. ABC, CBS and NBC spent between $11 million and $12 million to cover the mission from July 20-21.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
Aldrin's family and friends watch the mission from his home in Texas. Aldrin's wife, Joan, is in the polka-dot shirt. ABC, CBS and NBC spent between $11 million and $12 million to cover the mission from July 20-21.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
An astronaut&#39;s boot print on the lunar surface.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
An astronaut's boot print on the lunar surface.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Aldrin was the one who piloted the Eagle lander to the surface. He and Collins are still alive today. Armstrong died in 2012.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
Aldrin was the one who piloted the Eagle lander to the surface. He and Collins are still alive today. Armstrong died in 2012.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
A view of Earth, photographed from Apollo 11 as it returned from the moon.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
A view of Earth, photographed from Apollo 11 as it returned from the moon.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
US Navy personnel assist the astronauts after their re-entry vehicle landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
US Navy personnel assist the astronauts after their re-entry vehicle landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
NASA officials and flight controllers celebrate the successful conclusion of the mission.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
NASA officials and flight controllers celebrate the successful conclusion of the mission.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
President Nixon spends time with the astronauts, who were in a quarantine trailer for their first few days back on Earth. From left are Armstrong, Collins and Aldrin. Since Apollo 11, only 10 other men have walked on the moon. The last was in 1972.
Photos: The Apollo 11 moon landing, in photos
President Nixon spends time with the astronauts, who were in a quarantine trailer for their first few days back on Earth. From left are Armstrong, Collins and Aldrin. Since Apollo 11, only 10 other men have walked on the moon. The last was in 1972.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
00 moon landing13 moon landing01 moon landing RESTRICTED02 moon landing03 moon landing14 moon landing RESTRICTED12 moon landing17 moon landing16 moon landing RESTRICTED11 moon landing06 moon landing18 moon landing RESTRICTED07 moon landing05 moon landing15 moon landing09 moon landing08 moon landing10 moon landing
CNN Films' "Apollo 11" explores the exhilaration of humanity's first landing on the moon through newly discovered and restored archival footage. Watch the TV premiere of this documentary Sunday, June 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

(CNN)Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins remembers looking up a the sky as a child, seeing "the most marvelous things up there" and wanting to know more about them, he told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. That's when he knew that he wanted to fly.

Collins recently sat down with Gupta to talk about his memories of the Apollo 11 mission as its 50th anniversary approaches.

Becoming an astronaut

Collins came from a military family. His father and brother were Army generals, and his uncle was the Army chief of staff. He decided to "sneak off" to the US Air Force instead.
    In 1961, Collins was a student at the Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base in California. That year, President John F. Kennedy said that the United States would put a man on the moon by the end of the decade and return him safely to Earth, Collins remembers vividly.
    Read More
    Collins and about 80% of his peers were "gung-ho," he recalled. NASA and the idea of the Mercury and Gemini programs, which set up for the Apollo program, were attractive, and the space program seemed like a promotion. The other 20% would rather fly and test new airplanes for the Air Force rather than getting "locked up in a capsule and shot off like a round of ammunition," Collins said.
    Collins, a fighter pilot for four years, graduated flight school at age 22. He "flunked out" the first time he applied to the space program. He says there are 15 or 20 reasons why he might have flunked, but he likes to tell the story of the famed Rorschach inkblots mishap during his psychiatric exam.
    Art and space: &#39;A quest never to end&#39;
    Art and space: 'A quest never to end'
    "I leafed through a whole series of them, and then the last one was a blank sheet of paper, pure white, 8 by 10," he said. " 'Here, so what do you see?' they asked. I say, 'well, of course that's eleven polar bears fornicating in a snowbank.' And I could see the examiner's eyes kind of tighten. He didn't think that was funny. He didn't like people making light of his card set. Anyway, for whatever reason, I flunked. The next year, [in the inkblot] I saw my mother and my father, and my father was slightly larger and more authoritarian but not too much more than my mother, and I passed."
    Collins was selected as part of the third class of astronauts in 1963. His first mission was Gemini 10. His second was Apollo 11.
    The six years between 1963 and 1969 flew by. Collins and his fellow astronauts worked hard, rising early and neglecting breaks on the weekends. They rarely saw their families and flew from coast to coast, visiting facilities where parts of the spacecraft were being manufactured.
    Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins mocks Trump&#39;s knowledge of Mars
    Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins mocks Trump's knowledge of Mars
    They attended classes to learn everything about the spacecraft they would be flying and spent countless hours in simulators that replicated their missions to conquer every possible error.
    Physical fitness was not one of the NASA requirements, Collins said. The astronauts had an initial thorough exam before they were accepted into the program, testing their senses and capabilities. But after that, physical fitness was up to the individual to maintain.
    "We had an annual physical exam that we had to pass, and it was an extremely rigorous exam. They would assign two flight surgeons to one of us, and one would look in this ear, and one would look in that ear. If they didn't see each other, you passed," he joked. "That was the physical exam that NASA offered us, and they required us to really do whatever we felt like we should be doing in terms of our own conditioning."
    At the time, one of the requirements to become an astronaut was graduation from an accredited test pilot school. Test pilots were used to mental stress and physical danger, so Collins believes that NASA was more focused on other aspects. The agency's priority was making sure that the astronauts could operate a complex machine that would be going a quarter of a million miles from Earth for the first time.

    Apollo 11

    Collins learned that he would join Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11 during a call from Deke Slayton, whose résumé included World War II pilot, test pilot, one of the original Mercury Seven astronauts and NASA's first chief of the Astronaut Office and director of Flight Crew Operations.
    Earth&#39;s moon is shrinking and quaking, study says
    Earth's moon is shrinking and quaking, study says
    He put the crews together and was "sort of one of those unsung behind-the-scenes heroes," Collins said. "He was a wonderful, wonderful boss."
    Slayton called Collins and asked, "hey, you still want to do this thing?"
    "Oh, absolutely!" Collins replied. "You better believe!"
    Kennedy's wish loomed large in Collins' mind. Then 39, he felt the astronauts carried the weight of the world.
    He didn't talk about the dangers of spaceflight with his wife, Pat.
    How NASA&#39;s Apollo space missions changed photographic history
    How NASA's Apollo space missions changed photographic history
    "We talked about superficialities and maybe alluded to those serious difficulties that a space flight entails," Collins recalled. "We'd nibble all around the edges of the danger involved."
    Launch day on July 16, 1969, arrived quickly.
    The three astronauts got out of their vehicle at the base of a tower that went 365 feet into the air. An elevator took them up to their command module, Columbia. Everything had to be "all neat and apple pie" before they could board. Collins looked to his left and saw a clear ocean. On his right was "the most gigantic pile of complex machinery you've ever seen."
    "And I can remember thinking 'ooh, I think I'd rather look at the simple one rather than that complicated one. Maybe that's too complicated for me over there.' "
    The Apollo 11 crew, from left: Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin &quot;Buzz&quot; Aldrin, lunar module pilot.
    The Apollo 11 crew, from left: Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, lunar module pilot.
    The men knew that the chances of it failing somewhere along the line were relatively high, but they were optimistic about surviving, Collins said.
    After that, the mission unfolded in a series of imperative events.
    "I liken it to a daisy chain, long and very fragile daisy chain," Collins said. "It emanates from Cape Canaveral, and then it goes out into space and around the moon and circles it back in. And it's got all these links in it, and if one link fails, well, all the rest downstream are useless. So for eight days, to and from, there was always one thing coming up, the next big event which could ruin you, be the end of you. That was how it worked."
    Untouched moon samples from the Apollo missions will be studied for the first time
    Untouched moon samples from the Apollo missions will be studied for the first time
    While Aldrin and Armstrong separated from Columbia in the lunar lander, the Eagle, to land on the moon, Collins kept circling the moon. Once Armstrong and Aldrin were finished, he would rendezvous and dock with the Eagle after it left the lunar surface. That maneuver was the one they had prepared for most during training on Earth. Collins had a 8-by-10 notebook with 18 scenarios around his neck. But it went perfectly.
    At 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, NASA&#39;s Apollo 11 spacecraft was launched by a Saturn V rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board were astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. Four days later, on July 20, they would become the first men to land on the moon.
    Photos: Reaching for the moon
    At 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, NASA's Apollo 11 spacecraft was launched by a Saturn V rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board were astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. Four days later, on July 20, they would become the first men to land on the moon.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and then-Vice President Spiro Agnew were among the spectators at the historic launch.
    Photos: Reaching for the moon
    Former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson and then-Vice President Spiro Agnew were among the spectators at the historic launch.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    A photo of the full moon taken from Apollo 11. At the time, the spacecraft was 10,000 nautical miles from Earth.
    Photos: Reaching for the moon
    A photo of the full moon taken from Apollo 11. At the time, the spacecraft was 10,000 nautical miles from Earth.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    A spectacular view of home, taken halfway between Earth and the moon.
    Photos: Reaching for the moon
    A spectacular view of home, taken halfway between Earth and the moon.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Aldrin is photographed by Armstrong inside Apollo 11&#39;s lunar module, just prior to the moon landing. In orbit, Aldrin later took what would become known as the world&#39;s first &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/tech/2014/07/15/orig-buzz-aldrin-space-selfie.cnn&quot;&gt;space selfie&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Reaching for the moon
    Aldrin is photographed by Armstrong inside Apollo 11's lunar module, just prior to the moon landing. In orbit, Aldrin later took what would become known as the world's first space selfie.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Aldrin is photographed on the moon after Armstrong went first and called it &quot;one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.&quot; Armstrong and Aldrin explored the Sea of Tranquility region of the moon. Meanwhile, Collins remained inside the command module for the duration of the mission.
    Photos: Reaching for the moon
    Aldrin is photographed on the moon after Armstrong went first and called it "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Armstrong and Aldrin explored the Sea of Tranquility region of the moon. Meanwhile, Collins remained inside the command module for the duration of the mission.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    A close-up view of Aldrin&#39;s boot print in the lunar soil.
    Photos: Reaching for the moon
    A close-up view of Aldrin's boot print in the lunar soil.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Back on Earth, NASA officials celebrate the successful conclusion of Apollo 11&#39;s eight-day mission.
    Photos: Reaching for the moon
    Back on Earth, NASA officials celebrate the successful conclusion of Apollo 11's eight-day mission.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    The U.S. Navy assists the returning astronauts after their re-entry vehicle landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.
    Photos: Reaching for the moon
    The U.S. Navy assists the returning astronauts after their re-entry vehicle landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    President Richard Nixon welcomes the astronauts back to Earth: from left, Armstrong, Collins and Aldrin. The astronauts were received by the President from their mobile quarantine unit, which was thought to help prevent the spread of contagions caught on the moon. The quarantine practice was discontinued a couple years later after Apollo 14&#39;s mission.
    Photos: Reaching for the moon
    President Richard Nixon welcomes the astronauts back to Earth: from left, Armstrong, Collins and Aldrin. The astronauts were received by the President from their mobile quarantine unit, which was thought to help prevent the spread of contagions caught on the moon. The quarantine practice was discontinued a couple years later after Apollo 14's mission.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    01 tbt moon landing 0716 RESTRICTED02 tbt moon landing 071603 tbt moon landing 071604 tbt moon landing 0716 RESTRICTED05 tbt moon landing 071606 tbt moon landing 071607 tbt moon landing 071608 tbt moon landing 071609 tbt moon landing 0716 restricted10 tbt moon landing 0716 restricted
    Collins was often called "the loneliest man" once he returned to Earth, but he didn't feel that way -- even when he lost contact with Mission Control during his flybys on the far side of the moon. While Armstrong and Aldrin were busy landing, setting up experiments and collecting samples from the lunar surface, Collins had to keep all of the subsystems running on Columbia by himself.
    "It was a happy home. I liked Columbia," he said. "It reminded me, in a way, of almost like a church or a cathedral. It had the apps, the three couches, and then you went down into where the altar was. That was the guidance and navigation system. And it was laid out almost like a cathedral. And I had hot coffee. I had music I could play if I wanted to. I had people to talk to on the radio, sometimes too many people talking too much on the radio. So I enjoyed that interlude. Being by myself in a machine up in the air somewhere was not unknown to me, and so everything was working well within Columbia, and I enjoyed it."