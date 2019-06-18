(CNN) Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney doesn't want to represent him anymore and has filed to withdraw from his case, according to a source.

Attorney Jose Baez filed papers Friday asking the court to let him withdraw from Weinstein's sexual assault case, a source close to the case tells CNN.

The move comes after the fallen movie mogul hired a different attorney to communicate with Baez, the source said.

Attorney Jose Baez

"First, Mr. Weinstein has engaged in behavior that makes this representation unreasonably difficult to carry out effectively and has insisted upon taking actions with which I have fundamental disagreements," Baez said in the filing, according to the source.

The source says the hiring of another attorney has severed the bonds of trust between Baez and Weinstein.

Read More