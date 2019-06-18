Harvard rescinded admission for racist comments. It wasn't the first time

(CNN) Harvard's apparent decision to rescind admission from Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv over racist things he wrote almost two years ago is not out of character for the Ivy league university.

Harvard has previously taken back admission from prospective students over racist memes, plagiarism -- and even murder. Those cases are newly relevant in the wake of Kashuv's news, which he laid out Monday in a Twitter thread.

Kashuv, a prominent gun rights advocate who has met with President Donald Trump at the White House, acknowledged that he and classmates made "abhorrent racial slurs" in digital messages, before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Harvard told Kashuv in a May letter that it "reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission under various conditions, including 'if you engage or have engaged in behavior that brings into question your honesty, maturity, or moral character.'"

In response, Kashuv apologized , said he was "mortified and embarrassed" by the comments and wrote that he had matured since he wrote them.