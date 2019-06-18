Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos. Thanks, Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors stole game two of the NBA Finals! So head to #TacoBell tomorrow from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos or order online or on the app and pick it up any time, all day.

The deal's good for this Taco Tuesday only. But don't sweat -- if you miss the four-hour window because tacos aren't your No. 1 priority, you can pick up a free taco all day when you order online or from the Taco Bell app.

For the fourth year in a row, Taco Bell promised if a team stole a game sometime during the NBA Finals, customers could "steal a taco" -- and not just any old standby on the menu. Taco Bell wanted to honor its self-proclaimed "Greatest of All Tacos," the Doritos Locos Tacos.

Since its 2012 debut, the oddly hued item has equally flummoxed and enticed customers

It's got all the same parts as the chain's other tacos, but it's encased in a hard taco shell made of Doritos chips, available in nacho cheese, cool ranch or "fiery" varieties.

Locos Tacos are undoubtedly popular no matter the flavors to which patrons pledge their loyalty: Taco Bell said it's sold more than 2.4 billion of them.

After Tuesday, fans will have to wait a year for the next taco giveaway.

Live más, indeed.