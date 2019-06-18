Carolyn Warmus, the woman convicted in the 'Fatal Attraction' murder, has been released from prison

(CNN) Carolyn Warmus, who was convicted of killing her lover's wife in the so-called "Fatal Attraction" murder, was released from jail on Monday, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

She is on parole for life and will be supervised in New York County, the agency said.

Warmus, who was convicted of killing Betty Jeanne Solomon in January 1989, was granted parole on April 30 , according to the department.

Among the conditions of her release, the department said, Warmus will have to adhere to a curfew established by her parole officer. She will also need to get and maintain employment or participate in an academic vocational program, it said.

She was first eligible for parole in 2017 but was denied.

