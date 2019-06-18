Carolyn Warmus, the woman convicted in the 'Fatal Attraction' murder, has been released from prison

(CNN)Carolyn Warmus, who was convicted of killing her lover's wife in the so-called "Fatal Attraction" murder, was released from jail on Monday, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
She is on parole for life and will be supervised in New York County, the agency said.
Warmus, who was convicted of killing Betty Jeanne Solomon in January 1989, was granted parole on April 30, according to the department.
Among the conditions of her release, the department said, Warmus will have to adhere to a curfew established by her parole officer. She will also need to get and maintain employment or participate in an academic vocational program, it said.
She was first eligible for parole in 2017 but was denied.
CNN has reached out to Warmus' attorney for comment.
The case attracted widespread media coverage, TV movies and true crime books. It was dubbed the "Fatal Attraction" killing after the 1987 film starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.
Warmus has maintained her innocence
The first trial resulted in a hung jury, but Warmus was convicted of second-degree murder in a second trial in 1992. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Warmus was a young elementary school teacher in Westchester County, New York, when she began an affair with a married colleague named Paul Solomon, who was 17 years her senior.
The affair lasted for a year and a half, and Warmus has said that Solomon told her he would leave his wife after their daughter graduated from high school. But authorities believe Warmus grew impatient.
"She would do anything to get Betty Jeanne out of the picture," prosecutor James McCarty said at trial.
Prosecutors argued in court that Warmus purchased a gun from a private detective and used it to kill Betty Jeanne Solomon, shooting her nine times in the Solomons' home before going to meet Paul Solomon at a hotel.
Warmus has always insisted she was innocent, and previously told CNN she was the "victim" and "collateral damage" in a set-up.