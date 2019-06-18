Ed Sheeran teases his new project 'No. 6' and half of the music industry is on it

Atlanta (CNN) Ed Sheeran recently dropped the track list for his much-anticipated project "No. 6" -- and by the looks of it, he's collaborating with half of the music industry on it.

The album, with a whopping 21 features, was recently teased in an Instagram post.

Big names like Cardi B, Khalid, and Camila Cabello appear as features on the album, as well as more interesting (and puzzling) choices like Travis Scott, 50 Cent, and Eminem.

Not to say Sheeran can't be versatile -- the 28-year-old Grammy winner didn't come by all this acclaim from half-baked auto-tune. But it begs the question of how all of these diverse voices will fit together. Either way, the album's star power alone is enough to elicit intrigue.

Early this afternoon Sheeran debunked a bogus track list via Instagram stories, captioning the post with this: "Yeah but no. I'll let you know the real track list if you're nice to me."

