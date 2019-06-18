A 5-foot alligator bit a Louisiana sheriff's deputy who was trying to tape its mouth

(CNN) A Louisiana sheriff's deputy is expected to make a full recovery after being bitten by an alligator and having to pry his right arm out of its jaws.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were helping animal control officers on Monday to capture the gator, which was approximately five feet long. It had wandered into a backyard in Luling, about 25 miles west of New Orleans.

The deputy, who was not identified, was attempting to tape the alligator's mouth so it could be safely relocated in the wild.

The alligator was being held by a catch pole, but it was able to pull free and bite the deputy's right arm.

A second deputy pinned the alligator to keep it from thrashing and rolling, which could have caused more serious injuries. They freed the officer's arm, but he suffered deep lacerations and puncture wounds.

