A friendly black bear was euthanized after it came to love people who fed it and took selfies

(CNN) Wildlife officials say they were forced to euthanize a friendly young black bear after it grew too familiar with people who regularly fed and took selfies with it.

Since the beginning of June, Oregon police received regular calls about the bear , which was usually spotted near its favorite boat ramp at an Oregon park.

On Thursday, they found the animal surrounded by a pile of trail mix and sunflower seeds that appeared to have been left behind intentionally by some passersby. The police concluded the bear had grown too habituated to human interaction, and could pose a threat to people's safety, so they made the difficult decision to shoot and kill it.

Police had previously took to Twitter to warn park visitors to avoid from the animal after they found selfies taken with the bear.

Deputies are working to get this bear cub near Hagg Lake to go back into the woods... please stay away from the area near Boat Ramp A. pic.twitter.com/tI8m5yTbyk — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) June 13, 2019

The 100-lb bear was between 2 and 3 years old and could've been relocated if it hadn't grown so accustomed to human contact , Rick Swart of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife told CNN.

