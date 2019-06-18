Man who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage ordered to pay suit-cleaning bill

(CNN) A man who threw a milkshake over Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage last month has pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damage, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service announced.

Paul Crowther, 32, was handed a 12-month Community Order and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told to pay a £85 Victim Surcharge, £85 in legal costs and £350 compensation to Farage -- for damaging his lapel microphone (£239), suit cleaning, distress, and inconvenience.

Crowther tossed a banana and salted caramel milkshake over the Brexit Party leader as he campaigned in Newcastle, northeastern England, ahead of the European elections in May.

Video of the incident quickly went viral, following a flurry of similar protests that saw far-right politicians doused with similar drinks.

