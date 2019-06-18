Man who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage ordered to pay suit-cleaning bill

(CNN)A man who threw a milkshake over Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage last month has pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damage, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service announced.
Paul Crowther, 32, was handed a 12-month Community Order and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.
He was also told to pay a £85 Victim Surcharge, £85 in legal costs and £350 compensation to Farage -- for damaging his lapel microphone (£239), suit cleaning, distress, and inconvenience.
Crowther tossed a banana and salted caramel milkshake over the Brexit Party leader as he campaigned in Newcastle, northeastern England, ahead of the European elections in May.
Video of the incident quickly went viral, following a flurry of similar protests that saw far-right politicians doused with similar drinks.
Days before the event, Scottish police ordered a McDonald's near the site of a planned Farage rally to stop selling milkshakes for fear the politician would be targeted.
Chris Atkinson from the CPS said: "In an open democracy, people should be free to conduct legitimate political campaigns without fear of physical assault.
"While members of the public have the democratic right to engage in peaceful protest, it is wholly appropriate to bring charges in any case where such protests cross the line into criminal behaviour," he added.
"In this case, the significant volume of video material has enabled the CPS to build a very robust case against Paul Crowther and we would hope that this acts as a deterrent to others considering any criminal form of political protest."