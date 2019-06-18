White Sox will extend protective netting to foul poles

(CNN) The Chicago White Sox will be extending the protective netting in the team's ballpark, a couple of weeks after a girl was struck by a foul ball during a Cubs-Astros game in Houston.

The team announced Tuesday that the protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field will stretch from foul pole to foul pole. The change is expected for later this summer, the team said in Tuesday's game notes.

"Leadership of both groups have agreed to make the changes as soon as possible this season ... exact details and timing of the project will be announced at a later date," the notes said.

On June 10, when the White Sox were hosting the Washington Nationals, a female fan was struck by a foul ball during an at-bat by Chicago outfielder Eloy Jimenez in the bottom of the fourth inning. The White Sox told CNN the fan was conscious and coherent when transported from the ballpark to a hospital, where she was later released.

Currently, the netting at Guaranteed Rate Field is installed from the backstop to the outfield end of both dugouts, which extends across the photo pits and exit stairs into the tunnel.