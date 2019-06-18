White Sox will extend protective netting to foul poles

(CNN) The Chicago White Sox will be extending the protective netting in the team's ballpark, a couple of weeks after a girl was struck by a foul ball during a Cubs-Astros game in Houston.

The team announced Tuesday that the protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field will stretch from foul pole to foul pole. The change is expected for later this summer, the team said in Tuesday's game notes.

"Leadership of both groups have agreed to make the changes as soon as possible this season ... exact details and timing of the project will be announced at a later date," the notes said.

The move came after high-profile incidents in which batted balls struck fans -- including the girl struck at Yankee Stadium in September 2017 and a man who was blinded in one eye by a foul ball during a game at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field a month earlier.

