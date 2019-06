Roy Moore to announce decision on US Senate run amid GOP resistance

(CNN) Former Judge Roy Moore will reportedly announce whether he'll run again for Senate on Thursday, after losing his race in 2017 and subsequently the high-profile support of President Donald Trump and Alabama Republican congressmen.

The timing of the announcement was first reported by Politico.

In 2017, Moore won the GOP nomination for a special election despite the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, spending millions of dollars against him and instead favoring then-Sen. Luther Strange, who had been appointed to fill former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' seat. During the general election, the National Republican Senatorial Committee cut ties with Moore's campaign and the committee's then-chairman, Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, pledged to never support Moore again following accusations that he sexually abused teenagers decades ago.

Moore lost to Doug Jones, a Democrat and former US attorney, by less than 2 points in a state that Trump won by 27.

The Senate Republicans' official campaign organization views a Moore candidacy as the only thing that can come between them and the seat, their best pickup opportunity in the country. A number of Alabama Republicans, including Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and state Rep. Arnold Mooney have already announced their campaigns. Secretary of State John Merrill will soon announce his plans.

