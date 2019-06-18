Cuccinelli email to asylum officers sparks anger, push back

(CNN) New acting Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli has sent an email to asylum officers that is being met with consternation and criticism.

In the email, according to a source who received it, Cuccinelli appeared to press officers interviewing asylum seekers to be skeptical of claims of credible fear of returning home, saying that legally USCIS must conduct interviews but noting that many of the claims are "frivolous."

Cuccinelli called the US immigration system "abused," and noted that many more individuals are determined by USCIS officers to meet the credible fear standard, but are not later granted asylum by an immigration judge. He suggested to asylum officers that they only determine an individual has credible fear if they are likely to be granted asylum.

USCIS declined to comment to CNN on the email, which was first reported by BuzzFeed.

Michael Knowles, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1924, expressed anger at Cuccinelli's message.

