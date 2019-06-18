Joe Biden stops by Stonewall Inn to commemorate 50th anniversary of riots

(CNN) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, stopped by New York City's Stonewall Inn on Tuesday in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the riots that helped catapult the modern gay rights movement.

The former vice president has been vocal in his support of the LGBTQ community on the campaign trail.

"Stopped by @TheStonewallNYC to celebrate #PrideMonth & #WorldPride where the movement began 50 years ago," Biden said in a tweet

The Bidens' visit comes during Pride Month, during which the former vice president has been vocal about LGBTQ issues. In a speech to the Human Rights Campaign in Columbus, Ohio, earlier this month, he accused the Trump administration of endangering the LGBT community by failing to defend its rights and safety. He said passing the pro-LGBT Equality Act would be his top priority if elected president.

"We've already had five, just this year, five black transgender women killed violently in 2019 -- that's outrageous. It must, it must, it must end," Biden said during the speech. "And the fastest way to end it is, end the Trump administration."

Read More