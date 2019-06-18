Four women who allege Indiana attorney general groped them file lawsuit

Washington (CNN) Four women who allege Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill groped them in March 2018 filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Hill and the state of Indiana.

Niki DaSilva, Samantha Lozano, Gabrielle McLemore, and Mara Candelaria Reardon are seeking money damages for claims related to unlawful sexual harassment, employment discrimination, retaliation and other claims, one of the attorneys representing the women, Hannah Kaufman Joseph, said at a news conference.

"Illegal and improper behavior should be addressed by our laws no matter the perpetrator's title," McLemore said at the news conference.

The Office of the Attorney General said in a statement to CNN, "Attorneys from the Office of the Attorney General filed their appearances to defend vigorously the State of Indiana and the Attorney General in a lawsuit filed today captioned DaSilva, et al. v. State of Indiana, et al."

Hill previously denied the claims , saying last summer, "I now stand falsely and publicly accused of abhorrent behavior. These false accusations have irretrievably damaged my reputation."

