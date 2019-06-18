Four women who allege Indiana attorney general groped them file lawsuit

Washington (CNN)Four women who allege Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill groped them in March 2018 filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Hill and the state of Indiana.
Niki DaSilva, Samantha Lozano, Gabrielle McLemore, and Mara Candelaria Reardon are seeking money damages for claims related to unlawful sexual harassment, employment discrimination, retaliation and other claims, one of the attorneys representing the women, Hannah Kaufman Joseph, said at a news conference.
"Illegal and improper behavior should be addressed by our laws no matter the perpetrator's title," McLemore said at the news conference.
The Office of the Attorney General said in a statement to CNN, "Attorneys from the Office of the Attorney General filed their appearances to defend vigorously the State of Indiana and the Attorney General in a lawsuit filed today captioned DaSilva, et al. v. State of Indiana, et al."
Hill previously denied the claims, saying last summer, "I now stand falsely and publicly accused of abhorrent behavior. These false accusations have irretrievably damaged my reputation."
The women all work for the state of Indiana. Reardon is a Democratic member of the Indiana House of Representatives, DaSilva is a legislative assistant for Indiana Senate Republicans, Lozano is a legislative assistant for three Indiana House Democrats and McLemore is the communications director for the Indiana Senate Democrats.
The Indiana Inspector General's Office recommended criminal charges of felony sexual battery and misdemeanor battery, according to the October 2018 report by Inspector General Lori Torres.
"Multiple eyewitnesses provided statements that Hill's conduct was inappropriate, 'creepy,' unwelcome, and made many of the women at the party uncomfortable," Torres wrote in the report.
A special prosecutor investigating the sexual misconduct allegations last year found the women who accused Hill of inappropriate touching were credible, but no charges were filed against the Indiana attorney general.
The prosecutor, Dan Sigler, said a charge of battery requires proof that Hill's intent in the touching was "rude, insolent or angry," and he could not prove that beyond a reasonable doubt.
The investigation focused on a gathering in March 2018 at a bar in Indianapolis celebrating the end of the legislative session.
DaSilva previously told CNN that Hill inappropriately touched her at the bar and told her and her co-workers they needed to "show a little skin" if they wanted to order a drink at the bar.
He faced calls to resign after the leak of a confidential memo in June 2018 outlining allegations of groping and inappropriate comments by Hill from several women who were present that night.