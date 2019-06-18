Fact-checking Trump's tweet about Hillary Clinton email review

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump returned to one of his favorite foils early Tuesday morning, tweeting out a report of the latest twist in the Hillary Clinton email saga.

"Wow! The State Department said it has identified 30 Security Incidents involving current or former employees and their handling of Crooked Hillary Clinton's Emails. This is really big," Trump said. "Never admitted before. Highly Classified Material. Will the Dems investigate this?"

Facts First: It is true that the State Department recently told Congress about 30 incidents it had found as part of an ongoing security review, but the information is not entirely new, and there's no telling how egregious those lapses were. There was no mention of "highly classified material" in a letter the agency sent to a senior Republican senator earlier this month.

In the letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa , who led a congressional oversight inquiry into the email scandal, State Department Assistant Secretary Mary Elizabeth Taylor wrote that investigators have so far issued 23 violations and seven infractions for the security incidents as part of the internal security review of the mishandling of classified information in emails traded on Clinton's private server when she was secretary of state.

The review began after the FBI recommended against criminal charges in the case in the summer of 2016 and is expected to wrap up by September, Taylor said.

