A Navy SEAL was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a wounded person in Iraq. His trial begins today

(CNN) The trial of a Navy SEAL charged with premeditated murder in the stabbing death of an injured person in Iraq begins this week.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is accused of multiple violations of military law that took place while he was deployed in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2017.

Jury selection in the trial began Monday. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

If convicted of murder, Gallagher would face life in prison.

Defense attorney says Gallagher didn't murder anyone

