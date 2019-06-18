Buttigieg, amid a trying week, changes police department policy on body cameras

(CNN) Mayor Pete Buttigieg directed his police chief on Tuesday to order all South Bend, Indiana, police officers to turn their body cameras on when interacting with civilians on duty, making the decision after a tumultuous week where the presidential candidate was pulled from the campaign trail after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead.

The week has been a trying one for Buttigieg, who returned to South Bend on Sunday after an officer shot and killed a man who was allegedly breaking into cars with a knife in hand. In response, Buttigieg canceled an appearance at a Democratic National Committee event on Monday, as well as a series of fundraisers in California on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But the week also put into focus Buttigieg's struggles with some African American activists in his hometown, who rallied on Monday night in response to the shooting, and festering conflicts between the rising mayor and his police department, which has long been the focus of complaints from the city's African American residents.

"Officers should activate their body cameras during all work-related interactions with civilians," South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski told officers Tuesday on the orders of Buttigieg, the mayor's office announced.

"In the wake of Sunday's shooting, we must acknowledge the hurt and honor the humanity of all involved in this loss of life," Buttigieg said in a statement. "We also have a responsibility to take every step that can promote transparency and fairness, both in dealing with the recent incident and looking towards the future."

