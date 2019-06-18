Klobuchar lists actions she would take in first 100 days as president

Washington (CNN) Sen. Amy Klobuchar has outlined actions she will take to address climate change and health care atop a long list of wide-ranging priorities for her first 100 days in office if she's elected president in 2020.

According to an 18-page list obtained by CNN, on day one the Minnesota Democrat would have the US reenter the international Paris Climate agreement, which President Donald Trump withdrew the US from in 2017. Her first outlined goal says she would work to ensure the US "maintains global leadership to address the climate crisis."

Klobuchar also would "immediately" suspend the Trump administration's "efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act's protections for people with pre-existing conditions" and allow for the "safe importation of prescription drugs from countries like Canada."

"After four years of Donald Trump, a new president can't wait for a bunch of congressional hearings to act. The urgent problems our country is facing require immediate action," Klobuchar said late Monday in a statement. "That's why in my first 100 days as president I will enact an ambitious, optimistic agenda to improve our health care, combat climate change, pursue economic justice and shared prosperity, and build a stronger democracy and safer world."

