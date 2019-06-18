Iran claims it dealt 'heavy blow' to US 'spy network'

Tehran (CNN) Iran's Ministry of Intelligence said on Tuesday that the country has managed to "deal a heavy blow against America's international spy network."

In a statement, the ministry said it recently targeted the network, along with its international allies, and succeeded in "preventing American plans from succeeding."

"We have intelligence allies and we exchange information with them. Currently we are engaged in the battle of intelligence with the United States. In this battle we should use ours and our allies capabilities," the statement said.

A US official disputed the ministry's claim that it had recently successfully targeted "a so-called spy network," and dismissed Iran's claim that they dealt a "heavy blow" to it.

