Magician's body found after failed river escape stunt

(CNN) Indian police have recovered the body of a stuntman who went missing in the Hooghly River Sunday while attempting a daredevil trick, authorities confirmed.

Chanchal Lahiri, 40 -- better known by his stage name "Jadugar Mandrake", or "Wizard Mandrake" -- was undertaking an escape stunt near the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, where he was tied up with steel chains and rope and lowered into the water.

He was expected to free himself and swim to the surface as he had done many times before. Yet worried spectators, which included team members and his family, launched a frantic search along the banks of the river after he failed to emerge 30 minutes later.

Before being lowered into the water, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that Lahiri told the crowd: "If I can open it up then it will be magic, but if I can't it will be tragic."

Chanchal Lahiri was tied up with steel chains and rope and then lowered into the Hooghly River.

Syed Waquar Raza, deputy commissioner at the Port Division of Kolkata Police, told CNN that police had found the magician's body on Monday evening around two kilometers from the site of the incident.

Read More