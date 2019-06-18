Angela Merkel says she is 'very well' after visibly shaking during ceremony

(CNN) Angela Merkel has said that she is doing "very well" after she was seen shaking during a welcome ceremony on Tuesday, suggesting that dehydration was to blame.

Video footage showed the German chancellor, 64, suffering visible tremors as she stood alongside visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on Tuesday.

Reuters news agency reported that she were struggling to stand while she and the newly elected leader in Kiev listened to the national anthem during military honors.

"Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water -- I obviously needed that and so I'm doing very well now," she told reporters at a press conference with Zelensky. She was no longer shaking at that point.

Berlin experienced high temperatures today, reaching a peak of 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius).

