Angela Merkel says she is 'very well' after visibly shaking during ceremony

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 3:03 PM ET, Tue June 18, 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands next to Ukraine&#39;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during military honors for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. She was seen visibly shaking during the ceremony.
(CNN)Angela Merkel has said that she is doing "very well" after she was seen shaking during a welcome ceremony on Tuesday, suggesting that dehydration was to blame.

Video footage showed the German chancellor, 64, suffering visible tremors as she stood alongside visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on Tuesday.
Reuters news agency reported that she were struggling to stand while she and the newly elected leader in Kiev listened to the national anthem during military honors.
"Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water -- I obviously needed that and so I'm doing very well now," she told reporters at a press conference with Zelensky. She was no longer shaking at that point.
    Berlin experienced high temperatures today, reaching a peak of 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius).
    Merkel, who has been chancellor since 2005, has said that that she will not seek re-election when her term expires in 2021.