(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about tensions with Iran. This follows Monday's announcement that the US will send an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East.
-- Doctors upgraded David Ortiz's condition to "good" more than a week after the former Boston Red Sox star was shot in the Dominican Republic, his wife says.
-- Another name was added to the list. A New Jersey man died at a hotel in the Dominican Republic last week, his family says, making him at least the ninth US tourist to die on the island over the past 13 months.
-- Boeing received a huge vote of confidence for its troubled 737 Max. The owner of British Airways and Aer Lingus announced plans to buy 200 of the jets.
-- Ex-UEFA President Michael Platini was taken into custody in a corruption probe over the 2022 World Cup.
-- A millionaire was sentenced to nine years in prison after a man died trying to build secret tunnels under his home.
-- An online imposter made a $9 million offer and now a slain teen's friend and four alleged recruits are in custody.
-- This photo gives an idea of how quickly Greenland's ice is melting.
-- Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos. You can thank the Golden State Warriors.