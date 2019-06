(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Doctors upgraded David Ortiz's condition to "good" more than a week after the former Boston Red Sox star was shot in the Dominican Republic, his wife says.

-- Another name was added to the list. A New Jersey man died at a hotel in the Dominican Republic last week , his family says, making him at least the ninth US tourist to die on the island over the past 13 months.

-- Boeing received a huge vote of confidence for its troubled 737 Max. The owner of British Airways and Aer Lingus announced plans to buy 200 of the jets.