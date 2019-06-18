Ethiopia restores internet after one week outage

(CNN) One week after a web blackout in the country, internet and text messaging services were restored in Ethiopia Tuesday, Ethio Telecom, the country's mobile service provider said.

Acknowledging the interruption for the first time, Cherer Aklilu Shaffo, the Executive Director of Ethiopia's lone telecoms provider, told CNN the company would credit customers for services that were affected during the shutdown.

CNN requested a comment on the outage from the spokeswoman for the Ethiopian Prime Minister but has yet to receive a response.

The blackout sparked anger and frustration among citizens as access to social media platforms were blocked.

In the capital of Addis Ababa, business owners and journalists told CNN Monday they were using VPN to connect to the internet and access messaging platforms.