Xi gets Russian ice cream from 'best and bosom friend' Putin for his birthday

(CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated his 66th birthday Saturday alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, who surprised him with ice cream, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders met in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they were attending the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

It marks their second meeting in just under a week, following an earlier appearance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

"The Russian leader praised Xi Jinping's role in the development of bilateral relations and noted the success of the recent state visit by China's President to Russia," reads the Kremlin statement. "Vladimir Putin gave Xi Jinping Russian ice cream as a birthday present."

Xi thanked Putin for the ice cream and said that the Russian leader is very popular in China, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

