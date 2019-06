Wanted: Someone to eat ribs and travel the country. Salary: $5,000 a week

(CNN) Summer barbeque just got a whole lot tastier.

Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel across the United States in search of the tastiest ribs. If the savory barbeque wasn't enough, they're also handing out a $10,000 check to go along with it.

"If you don't mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer," the company states in a news release.

The person chosen will travel across the country for the first two weeks of August in search of the best barbeque in America. Along the way, the CGO will be in charge of posting photos, grilling techniques and other multimedia on the company's website and social media channels.

An influencer for rib lovers, basically.

