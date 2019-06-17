(CNN) A former elementary school gym teacher was indicted Monday over the alleged inappropriate touching of more than two dozen first-grade girls, said a prosecutor in southwest Ohio.

John Austin Hopkins, 25, was placed in custody after a three-month investigation by the Springboro Police Department that started in March when a parent reported him to Clearcreek Elementary School, authorities said.

He was indicted on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition involving 28 girls.

It was unclear if Hopkins has a lawyer. According to the clerk of court's office, Hopkins does not have one yet. His arraignment has not been scheduled.

"Based on our office's review of the evidence of the case we believe there was evidence not just of inappropriate contact but also of potential criminal conduct on the part of Mr. Hopkins," Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told reporters Monday.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell at a news conference Monday.

