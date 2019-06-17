New York passes bill to allow driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

(CNN) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Monday that will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses in the state. The measure passed its last hurdle earlier in the day with a "yes" vote in the Senate.

The Senate approved the Green Light Bill with 33 votes to 29, and the result was met with cheers and shouts from the gallery.

Senator Luis Sepulveda, D-Bronx, the bill's original sponsor, was emotional on the Senate floor, where he stood with his young son.

"We are taking a stand for the rights of immigrants in a time where their livelihoods are being threatened and degraded to extreme degrees," Sepulveda said.

"As New Yorkers, we have an obligation to defend other New Yorkers," Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx, said on the Senate floor. "And every one of these individuals, whether they're documented or not, are New Yorkers."

